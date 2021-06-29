CENTRAL CITY — Judy Kay Piper, 66, of Central City died on June 27, 2021 at 4 a.m. at her residence. She was employed by Dame Sewing Factory as a sewing machine operator. She
was a member of Christ of Calvary Cleaton.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda (Kenneth) Robertson; son, Scotty (Jacki) Piper; brothers, Charles Piper, and Bobby Piper; and sisters, Wanda Novak, Cindy Brake, and Peggy Capuria.
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Yeargins Chapel in Graham. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Tuesday June 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
