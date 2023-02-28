DRAKESBORO — Judy Kay Strader, 58, of Drakesboro, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 1:20 p.m. She was an LPN at Sparks Nursing.
Survivors: daughters, Brandy (Anthony) Jones and Kannitha (Blake West) Strader, and partner, Alan Hall.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Powderly. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented