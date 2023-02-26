Drakesboro — Judy Kay Strader, age 58, of Drakesboro, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:20 p.m. She was born Nov. 4, 1964 in Monroe, Michigan. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by daughters, Brandy (Anthony) Jones, of Drakesboro and Kannitha (Blake West) Strader, of Central City; grandchildren, Kelcey Jones, of Central City, Harley Jones, of Central City, Gage Jones, of Drakesboro and Blakelyn West; brothers, Dale (Linda) Meeks, of Virginia, and Jamie Meeks, of Texas; and partner, Alan Hall.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Following service at Memorial Garden Cemetery in Powderly. Visitation: 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
