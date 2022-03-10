CENTERTOWN — Judy Kaye McAdams, 68, of Centertown, died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Judy retired from Professional Care Nursing & Rehab in Hartford as a CNA.
Survivors: two daughters, Tracy (Gary) Hill and Angie (Brad) Funk; and four siblings, Wendy Drake, Harlan McAdams, Barbara McAdams, and Norma Jean Johnson.
Service: 1 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Oller Cemetery in Grayson County. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to, Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Main Street, Hartford, KY 42347.
Online condolences may be left by visiting Judy’s memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented