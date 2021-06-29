HENDERSON — Judy Lane Felty Walters Smith Graham, 79, of Henderson, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Hospice Care in Henderson. She was born April 7, 1942, in Waverly, to the late Clarence and Isabel Minton Felty.
For many years, Judy spent most of her time as a homemaker. In 1971 she became a secretary at the Corydon Annex. In 1972 Judy went to work in the pilot kindergarten program for the Henderson County Board of Education. She spent 31 years as a teacher’s aide and her career included Corydon, Smith Mills, Bend Gate and South Heights Elementary Schools. She loved seeing “her babies” from the different schools and reminiscing with one another. She was honored to be named a “Kentucky Colonel”.
Judy was a Christian lady who loved her Lord and Savior. She was of the General Baptist denomination and especially enjoyed the Book of Revelation.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Graham; and brothers, Henry Lee Felty (Helen), Jimmy Felty (Opal) and Billy Felty.
Judy is survived by her sons, Chris Walters (Jerri), of Robards, and Clark Walters (Jennifer); a brother, Jerry Felty, of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Amanda Cox (Nick), Jerrick Walters (Alisha), Donovan Walters and Morgan McCarnan (Mason); seven great-grandchildren, Ashby, Cali and Addi Walters, Keelan Wettstain, Lucas Cox, Juddy and Kenzie Walters; and a “daughter-by-another-mother,” Kim Fowler (Tommy). She will also be fondly remembered by the ladies in her “Lunch Bunch.” They all graduated from Henderson County High School in 1960 and were consistent in meeting for lunch every Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice
