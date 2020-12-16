Judy Lane Ford, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Twin Rivers Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was born in Owensboro on Sept. 6, 1944, to William E. and Stella Pendleton Falloway. Judy was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing Bingo, watching TV, talking to friends and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Along with her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her first husband, Tommy Burks; her second husband, William Ford; her son, Kevin Burks; and her brother, Freddie Falloway.
Judy is survived by her children, Darla (Bill) Wimsatt and Angela Marvin; her grandchildren, Kim, Billy, Jessica, Logan and Coburn; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her siblings, Diane Lacefield, Patsy (Billy) Carter and Deborah (Mike) Aubrey.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill/Elmwood Cemetery.
Family and friends who wish to honor Judy at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Ford. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Judy Lane Ford and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented