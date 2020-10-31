SACRAMENTO — Judy Myrl McCulley, 67, of Sacramento, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home. Mrs. McCulley was born Oct. 1, 1953, in McLean County. She worked in food service for 34 years for the Muhlenberg County Board of Education and was a member of Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was also a Kentucky Colonel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Hardin; and brother Darrel Hardin.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie McCulley; daughter Chastity (David) Smith of Bremen; son Jason (Marita) McCulley of Greensburg, Indiana; grandchildren Carleigh Smith and Greyson Smith; sisters Sue McCaslin of Calhoun and Faye (Bob) Vanover of Hanson; and brothers Doyle (Sharon) Hardin of Leithchfield, Jimmie Hardin of Poplar Grove, Frankie (Betty) Hardin of Russellville and Chris (Joy) Hardin of Calhoun.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Marc Bell officiating. Burial in Brier Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
