CENTRAL CITY — Judy P. Dossett, 76, of Central City, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mrs. Dossett was born Oct. 31, 1943, in Detroit. She was a retired school teacher and a member of First Baptist Church in Central City. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Anne Metry; and parents Carl and Mary Pendley.
She is survived by her husband, Don Dossett; daughter Elaine (Jonathan) Propes of Chattanooga, Tennessee; grandchildren Jacob Metry, Sarah Metry, Mary Beth Propes and Ben Propes; and sister Peggy Pendley.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
