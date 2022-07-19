Judy Pamperin-Raisor, 75, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. The Daviess County native was born November 21, 1946, to the late Charles Samuel Cook and Susie Viola Porter Cook. Judy had a big heart and no enemies. She gave her time and energy volunteering for Hospice and the Daviess County School System, once receiving the honor of Volunteer of the Year. She was gifted at baking, especially wedding cakes but also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and bowling. Judy was a wonderful, positive, caring wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Judy also was preceded in death by her previous husbands, Don Atherton and Walt Pamperin; son, Tim Pamperin; stepson, Mike Raisor; and brother, Charles W. Cook.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her husband of over 30 years, Thomas Raisor; children, Chance Atherton (Kris), Susan Cromwell (Harold), Scott Pamperin, Debbie Ralfs, Don Atherton (Ana), and Todd Raisor (Andrea); 17 grandchildren; a slew of great grandchildren; siblings, Kathie King (Mike), Kenneth Cook (Pat), Fonda Mattingly (Larry), and Dwight Cook; many special people whom she adopted in her heart, including Brandon Pendley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Judy Pamperin-Raisor will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family has asked for those who would want to honor Judy’s memory to volunteer at their local elementary school.
Condolences and memories for Judy’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented