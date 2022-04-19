On Thursday, April 14, 2022, Judy Pearl Douglas, passed away peacefully at the age of 68 while surrounded by her loving sisters at the Heartford House Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky.
Judy was born May 17, 1953, in Owensboro to James and Carrie Douglas, both deceased. She graduated from Daviess County High School in 1971. She retired from Whirlpool Corporation in Evansville after 22 years. She worked at the Messenger-Inquirer in Owensboro and retired after numerous years of service.
Judy demonstrated a sincere love for family and friends. While she frequently enjoyed a good prank at the expense of those she loved, Judy always left her family and friends warm and loved afterward. She always lived her life as a kind and generous person to those who knew her well.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, James Douglas Jr.; and sister, Carolyn Acton.
She is survived by her long-term companion and fiancé, James Larry Fountain; two brothers, Robert (Lena) Douglas of Indianapolis, Indiana and Harold (Jennifer) Douglas of Evansville, Indiana; three sisters, Mary Johnson, Minnie Brown, and Betty (Charles) Pettigrew, all of Owensboro; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A funeral service to honor Judy will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2711 Cravens Ave., Owensboro, KY with Pastor Dean Hall, MDiv, officiating and Dr. Kathy Ogletree Goodwin as eulogist. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5050 Hwy. 144, Owensboro, KY. The final visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church.
FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT THE CHURCH.
The final tribute has been entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 W. 5th St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories may be left online at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Commented