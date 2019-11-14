Judy Warren Lockhart, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 16, 1938, in Daviess County to the late William and Martha Abshier Warren.
Judy was retired from the Owensboro school system as a teacher's aid and a member of First General Baptist Church. With the church, she was a member of the Women's Ministry and went on several mission trips to the Faith Home Children's Orphanage in Honduras as well as helped with Vacation Bible School. Judy loved her God very much, loved spending time with family at their cabin at Indian Lake and traveling.
Judy was also preceded in death by a son, Tom Lockhart, on April 4, 2011; and a grandson, Logan Lockhart, on June 29, 2018.
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Ralph Lockhart; son Tony Lockhart and wife, Sonya, of Owensboro; daughter-in-law Pam Lockhart of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Michelle Cole and husband, Jeremy, of Deanfield and Josh Lockhart of Owensboro; her sister, Jeanne Warren Haight and husband, Jim, of Owensboro; a niece, Holly Covington and husband, Kirk, and their children of Atlanta; and a nephew, Barry Haight (Cindy) of New Jersey.
The funeral service for Judy Lockhart will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at First General Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to First General Baptist Church, 620 Maple Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family of Judy Lockhart can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
