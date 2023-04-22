HARTFORD — Judy Yvonne Gabbard, 80, of Hartford, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Signature Healthcare in Hartford. She retired from Richmond State Hospital as a dietician.
Survivors: children, Patricia Jack and Darrin Miller.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at Smothers Park, Owensboro.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
