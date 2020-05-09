Juetta “Judy” Holmes, 75, of Utica, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home. She was born July 5, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Monroe and Lucy Sutherland. She was a member of Green Brier Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gene, Tommy and Charles Sutherland; grandson, Danny Holmes; and a daughter-in-law, Cendy Holmes.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, David W. Holmes; four sons, Jessie Wayne (Lisa) Holmes of Tennessee, Larry (Janet) Holmes of Owensboro, Timmy (Shannon) Holmes of Nuckols and David M. (Kris) Holmes of Utica; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Sue (Curly) Ruby of Benton; four brothers, Carl (Linda) Sutherland of Utica, Larry Joe (Rita) Sutherland of Magan, James (Juanita) Sutherland and Coy Sutherland, both of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at Green Brier Church Cemetery in Utica.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Juetta Holmes Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneral
Commented