Juetta M. Sorg, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation. She was born October 3, 1924, in Ohio County to the late Carrie May Wigginton Minsey. She graduated from Daviess County High School in 1942. Juetta retired from Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital in 1986, where she worked as a ward clerk. She was a charter member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church and was an animal lover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Sorg in 1989.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Truitt (Joe); grandchildren, Carrie Carter (Jarrod), Todd Truitt, Jamie Truitt, Scott Sorg (Norma), and Doug Sorg; several great-grandchildren; and her furry companion, Skippy.
Private family services will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
