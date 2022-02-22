GREENVILLE — Julee Anne Pittman, 63, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. She was the human resources assistant. She was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include her sister, Kinley Pittman; and brother, Mike (Mary) Stewart.
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday February 23, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Central City. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 5 p.m. Tuesday February 22, 2022 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with prayers at 6 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Joseph Catholic Church in Central City, Kentucky.
