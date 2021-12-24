Julia A. Price, 91, of Owensboro, went to her heavenly home Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Wellington Parc. She was born Nov. 7, 1930, in Owensboro to late Edwin Ayer and Lucille Pierce Ayer Smith. Judy was a graduate of Owensboro Technical High School and a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Gifted with a beautiful singing voice, she won the Horace Heidt Talent Show (a forerunner to today’s American Idol competition) at the Owensboro Sportscenter in 1949. Throughout her lifetime, she was an active member and choir member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Bellevue Baptist Church and Lewis Lane Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul G. Price (1981); and brother Edwin Hugh Ayer (1934).
She is survived by three sons, Paul E. “Eddie” Price (Mary) of Hawesville, Byron K. Price of Arlington, Virginia, and Mark P. Price (Allison) of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Sheena Price Brand (Thomas), Breanne Price and P. Harrison Price (Adair), all of Owensboro, Hayden Price (Katherine) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Hamilton Price of Owensboro; three great-grandchildren, Riley Lyninger, Jace Lyninger and Brooks Price, all of Owensboro; and sisters Jane Mantini (Emil) of Tampa, Florida, Susan Burberry (Clyde) of Lexington and Nancy Basham (John) of Versailles.
Private graveside services were held at Rosehill Cemetery in Owensboro. No visitation was held.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of her arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Cureepilepsy.org or Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented