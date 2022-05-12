LOUISVILLE — Julia Ann Barker, 65, of Louisville, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022.
She was born October 24, 1956, in Henderson, to the late Thomas and Ann (Fischer) Barker.
Julia graduated with a B.A. in English from Brescia College in 1978, later earning a graduate degree in education from the University of Louisville. Julia served for two years in VISTA (Volunteers In Service To America) right after graduating from Brescia.
Julia then began her 41-year teaching career. She taught special education, regular education, literacy coach, and learning coordinator. She has taught at Shepardsville Middle School, Bullitt Lick Middle School, Bernheim Middle School, and Bullitt County High School, where she was also very active in the Bullitt County Education Association. She currently taught at St. Agnes Elementary School. She has been a 30-plus-year member of the Cathedral of the Assumption and taught confirmation classes for the last 20 years. She was very active at the local and state levels of the Louisville Jaycees, serving as president in 1993/1994.
Julia is survived by her siblings, Bert Barker, Lois Decker (Dwayne), Jane White (Fred), John Barker (Yvonne), and Karen Snider (Shannon). Julia is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, Whitney Decker, Michael Decker, Emily White, Henry White, Caitlan Stinnett, Christian Doyle, Zachary Snider, and Logan Snider. She is also survived by her great-nephew, Kenton Shepherd.
To say that Julia was our sister or aunt does not do her justice. For all of us, especially the kids, she was there for every birthday, sacraments, birth, death, hospital stay, art show, holiday, band, sporting event, and every occasion in between. On top of that, she took the kids to countless movies and plays, and would often show up with Jimmy John’s or McDonald’s when the kids were out of school.
The funeral mass will be held at noon EST Friday, May 13, 2022, at Cathedral of the Assumption (433 South 5th Street, Louisville, KY 40202). She will be laid to rest at 10 a.m. CST Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery (5404 Leitchfield Road, Owensboro, KY 42303). Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. EST Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Newcomer Cremation, Funerals, & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), and then again from 11 a.m. EST until the funeral mass Friday, May 13, 2022, at Cathedral of the Assumption.
The family requests that contributions in Julia’s memory be made to Catholic Charities of Louisville (2911 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40208) and/or St. Vincent de Paul of Louisville (PO Box 17126, Louisville KY 40217).
