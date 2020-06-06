As the angels sang, they received a new angel entering the golden gates. The Lord was ready for Julia Blakeney Howard on May 28, 2020.
On Aug. 17, 1933, Julia was born in Riverside Hospital in Paducah to her parents, James and Mary Carrico Blakeney.
Julia attended elementary school at St. Mary’s Academy in Paducah until the family was moved to Louisville. In Louisville, she attended St. Francis of Assisi until another family move took us to Owensboro. She attended St. Joe Catholic until 1947 and then moved on to St. Francis Academy, graduating in 1951. She attended Brescia College and started her career at Sears Roebuck Co. in the money room. Later, she and her husband moved to Louisville, him with a telephone company. After her children finished grade school, she joined Bacon’s Department Store in the money room. She remained there until she retired from Bacon’s Department Store.
Julia was preceded by her late husband, Doug Howard (deceased July 2018).
She is survived by son Scott Howard (Cynthia) of Louisville; Wayne Howard of Clearwater, Florida; Lynda Howard of Louisville; special godson Blake Wethington (dec.); brothers Bill Blakeney (dec.), James Blakeney (Helen) of Dayton, Ohio, and John Blakeney (Margot) of Orlando; sisters Betty Blakeney Wells (Earl, dec.) of Owensboro, Martha Blakeney Baumgarten (Joe) of Ames, Iowa, and Kaye Blakeney Wethington (Bob) of Owensboro; grandsons Michael (Lynn Courtney) and Stuart Howard of Lexington; one great-granddaughter, Madeline Howard; and many nieces and nephews.
Julia and Doug Howard were members of the St. Barnabas Catholic Church for many years. Julia and Doug shared many of their retirement years in-line dancing, known as the “boot-and-scoot boogie,” at the dance club of Louisville.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity
of your choice.
