CHRISNEY, Ind. — Julia “Judy” M. Alvey, 78, of Chrisney, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at The Waters of Huntingburg, Indiana.
Judy was born in Hancock County on July 7, 1943, to the late Corbitt and Sudie (Barnett) Voyles.
She was a member of Chrisney Baptist Church and had retired from The Messenger Inquirer in Owensboro, after more than 30 years of service.
In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her siblings, Carl F. Roberts, Arnold Roberts, Velma Herring, and infant brother, Donald Voyles; her loving companion, Cotton Graham.
She is survived by her sons, Christopher Alvey and his wife, Marcella, of Chrisney, Indiana, and Jon Alvey and his wife, Debbie, of Chrisney, Indiana; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ora Tussey.
Services are 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Jason Rea officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.Boultinghouse
