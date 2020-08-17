BEECHMONT — Julian Ray Lott, 65, of Beechmont, died on Aug. 15, 2020, at 8:21 a.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was a coal miner.
Survivors include his daughters, Amanda Hambrick, and Ashley Lott, and sisters, Brenda Greer and Jesse Ham.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Peanut Cemetery in Drakesboro. Visitation: Noon Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Those attending the visitation or service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
