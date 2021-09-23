Julie Ann VanDyke Hein, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 17, 1962, in Louisville to John Thomas VanDyke and Mary Plummer VanDyke. Julie was a graduate of Atherton High School in Louisville. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky followed by an incredible career at FedEx for 30 years before retirement. The positions she held at FedEx included courier, dispatcher, senior manager, and sales executive, where she received multiple sales of excellence awards including a President’s Club award. Following her time at FedEx, she worked for MPD as a shipping manager, where she also excelled at her job.
Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting Julie truly and deeply loved her. She was Christlike, pure, compassionate, caring and selfless. She learned these great qualities through her upbringing. Julie was very close with her three sisters her entire life. Julie devoted herself to being a loving wife, mother, sister and daughter.
Above all else, Julie was extremely passionate about loving and caring for her husband, Steve, and her two sons, Samuel Thomas and Maxwell Stephen. She was a fantastic role model to them, rejoicing in her role as a wife and a mother.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary.
Julie is survived by her husband of 23 years, Steve Hein; her two sons, Sam and Max Hein; her father, John Thomas VanDyke; sisters Jill Broyles (Dennis), Joy Biggs (Jeff) and Janet Hoard (Mark); and her numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Julie will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Pat Reynolds officiating. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.
Memories and condolences for the family of Julie Ann Hein may be left at www.glenncares.com.
