BEECH GROVE -- Julie Clouse, 55, of Beech Grove, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her home. Julie was a homemaker and member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Clouse; son Nolan; daughters Brook Devine and Lindsey Crabtree; brothers Barry Dant and Greg Dant; and sisters Shelia Blandford, Pam McCarty and Kathy Owen.
Family service: Private on Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: St. Benedict Cemetery.
Expression of sympathy: Julie Clouse Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
