Julie Katherine Hagan Gilreath was passionate about her family and her faith in God. Julie passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Lexington at the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital. She was 44 years old and born in Owensboro to Jim and Janet Hagan. Julie was a devoted mother who loved watching her boys play sports; her kids were her world. Julie was an avid blood donor who worked at the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center for 15 years. Julie was very involved in the community and was devoted to her career in foster care at StepStone Family and Youth Services. Julie had a contagious laugh. She loved the beach, fall was her favorite season and spending time with family and friends was her favorite pastime.
Julie was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Madeline Rose Harl; along with her grandparents, Kenneth and Virgina Hagan and Martha Jean and Thomas Fenwick.
Among those who will deeply miss her presence are her husband, Chris Gilreath; her boys, Konner and Cooper Harl; her stepdaughter, Haley Gilreath; her parents, Jim and Janet Hagan; her sister, Amanda Boarman, along with her husband Billy; her brother, Ben Hagan; her niece and nephews, Russ, Brady and Hallie Boarman; all of her aunts, uncles and cousins; her friends; and her beloved Ruby.
The memorial service for Julie will be 6 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Benefit of Konner and Cooper Harl at Independence Bank.
Her family and friends can share their memories of Julie at www.glenncares.com.
