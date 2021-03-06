Julie “Lil Bit” Lanham Sandefur, 50, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her home. She was born in Owensboro on October 25, 1970, to the late Irvin and Ruthie Ward Lanham. Julie was a member of Saint Peter Catholic Church. She enjoyed being active and kept very busy caring for her home and mowing her yard. In her free time, Julie enjoyed swimming, watching baseball, cooking, knitting, playing pool, and spending time with her animals. Anyone who knew Julie also knew she loved her Dr Pepper. She loved people and could easily strike up a conversation with anyone she met. Julie cared for the loved ones in her life deeply, and always made time to take care of them.
Along with her parents, Julie is preceded in death by her brothers, Ben and Tommy Lanham.
Julie is survived by her children, Katherine (Aaron) Miller and John (Tiffany) Howard, Jr.; her fur baby, Max; her grandchildren, Jaden and Macie; and her siblings, Timi Weaver, Travis Lanham and Mae (Chip) Parish.
A Walk Through Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Julie “Lil Bit” Lanham Sandefur Memorial Fund; c/o Timi Weaver.
All who wish to honor Julie at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Sandefur. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Julie “Lil Bit” Lanham Sandefur and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented