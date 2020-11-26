Julie Lynn Thompson, 50, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital as a result of complications from COVID-19. She was born in Owensboro to the late Henry and Barbara Schadler Thompson.
Julie was a 1988 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High and a graduate of Western Kentucky University. She was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church. Julie was a registered nurse who spent several years of her career as a traveling nurse before becoming employed by Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where she worked many years in the infusion unit.
She loved spending quality time with family, especially her many nieces and nephews, who referred to their aunt as “JuJu.” She will be remembered for her beaming smile, upbeat and caring personality and serving spirit. Julie was a wonderful friend to many, and she was a beautiful person inside and out.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, James “Jadie” Davidson.
Julie is survived by siblings Carol Davidson of Owensboro, Connie Etienne and husband, Rick, of Newburgh, Bonnie DeCarli and husband, Jim, of Troy, Illinois, Sheila Castellini and husband, Joe, of Raton, New Mexico, Henry “Hank” Thompson Jr. and wife, Penny, of Morgantown, Mike Thompson and wife, Karen, of Owensboro, Roger “Chip” Thompson and wife Maria, of Owensboro and Brad Thompson and wife Leslie of Newburgh, Indiana; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to current health and safety directives, private services were held. Burial will be at St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery.
Please contact a family member if you have interest in viewing a video recording of the service. A link can be provided.
Memorial contributions may be made to Owensboro Catholic High, 1524 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301; American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023; or Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro, 1702 Moseley St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented