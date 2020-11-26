June Carol Fuqua Dickens, 88, of Whitesville, was born May 12, 1932, In Ohio County. She lived her life fearlessly and shamelessly. She was an outspoken spitfire who loved unconditionally; she never missed an opportunity to speak her mind. She loved to dance and listen to country music. You could find her sitting under the Bingo tent at the local church picnics. She also enjoyed playing slot machines into the wee hours of the morning and often outplayed and outlasted her children and grandchildren.
Heaven is most certainly rejoicing after June gained her angel wings on Nov. 24, 2020.
She was welcomed home by her parents, Chester and Rose Sutton Fuqua; her husband of 47 years, Richard Oliver (Ob) Dickens, who passed away Dec. 2, 1996; her son, Johnny Dale Dickens, who preceded her in death on Oct. 11, 2018; three infant grandsons; six siblings (including her twin brother Bill); as well as other family members and friends of yesteryear.
Survivors include her sons, Richard Dickens, Gerald (Byrd) Dickens (Vickie) and Gary Dickens; daughters Regina Edge (Bruce), Martha Taylor (Pete), Sheila Mattingly (Darrell), Crystal Raquel Cash and Judy Fierro (Steven); 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Although our hearts are heavy and the loss is great, we find solace in the fact that she is able to dance again! We smile knowing she is somewhere listening to some Waylon and Willie and chatting with lost family and friends. Our dear guardian angel, you will always remain in our hearts until we meet again.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, services will be private at Resurrection Cemetery. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
