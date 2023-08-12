June Caudill Anderson, 88, of Philpot, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born June 3, 1935, in Elliott County to the late Albert and Mary Ettie Branham Caudill. June attended Murray State University and retired as a nurse after 44 years, caring for patients all over the world during her career. She raised her two daughters while her husband served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and during two tours of duty in Vietnam. June had a soft spot in her heart for her dogs and cats. She was also a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth “Andy” Charles Anderson, and siblings, John Paul Caudill, Lula Mae Foster, Olive Westerfield, Betty Jo Hagman, David Benjamin Caudill, James Filmore Caudill, and Willian Daniel Caudill.
June is survived by her two daughters, Joni Anderson of Costa Rica and Pamela Anderson Stamps (Jeff) of Auburn; grandchildren, Keith Tyler Matson of Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma, Barbara Anderson, Elizabeth Ann McCall, Jacob Andrew Stamps (Stephanie), Jeffrey Tinnell Stamps, Mary Lorne Tinsley, and Woodrow Albert Stamps; 12 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Richard Hunt; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for June will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Dr. James Wedding officiating. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Owensboro Humane Society.
Memories and condolences for the family of June Anderson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
