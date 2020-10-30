CENTRAL CITY — June Goff, 85, of Central City, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
June was born Aug. 10, 1935, in Muhlenberg County to Veachel and Mabel Johnson. She worked for A&P grocery store in Central City as a cashier clerk for 14 years. Being a Southern girl at heart, June loved to focus on beauty. She never left home without looking good. June worked as a Mary Kay consultant for 31 years, where she made many friends and shared beauty secrets. For so many years, no one could actually guess her real age.
Growing up after The Great Depression made June a devoted wife and a wonderful mother. She had always put her son first. She turned gardening and canning into her hobby to provide her family the healthiest foods. She was an excellent baker who loved making different desserts for her husband and friends. She was a member and an active choir member at Green River Chapel Baptist Church, Central City before relocating to Chattanooga.
June was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Billy Goff. She is survived by her son, Mark Goff (Cassandra); and granddaughter Blair Goff Hudson (Matthew). She is also survived by her sisters, Brenda Wilson (Van) and Vickie Mefford (Steve); and her sisters in-law, Lucy Rule and Patty Latham.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Jewel Martin officiating. Graveside service and burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
