CENTRAL CITY — June Greenwood, 88, of Central City, died at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab. June was born in McEwen, Tennessee, on Aug. 9, 1932, to Carlie and Mary Herbison, the oldest of five children.
She enjoyed traveling, square dancing and collecting cup and saucers from friends, family and places she traveled. She never met a stranger. Her mother once said she was born talking. One thing most people didn’t know about her was her ability to play guitar. In her early life, she was a hairstylist and salon owner. Later, she was a successful BeautiControl consultant with many awards for sales and recruiting but said her highest accomplishment was her children and grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Central City and of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by Carlie and Mary Herbison, Paul Creekmore, Charles Greenwood Jr., Francis Micheal Creekmore, Edward Herbison, Betty Shepherd, Ray Herbison and Gene Herbison.
She is survived by Pauletta Smith (Larry), Linda Ivey (Maury Hoffman), Carol Payton, Delisa Brackett (Bill), Nichols Ivey, Scott Smith, Jobie Lynch, Madison Ivey, Emily Ivey and Pam Whitaker (Leathan).
Services are private.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Greenville Nursing and Rehab for their kindness and care.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a charity of your choice.
