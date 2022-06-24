GREENVILLE — June Pierce, 84, of Greenville, died June 22, 2022 at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was born April 7, 1938, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Pierce also enjoyed her flowers and genealogy. She is preceded in death by her mother, Francis Robards Gregory Neal; father, Roy Willis Gregory; husband, Russell Pierce; daughter, Sandra Pierce; son-in-law, Shane DeMoss; brothers: Lonnie Gregory, Donald Gregory, and Danny Neal.
She is survived by her daughters: Robin (William) Osborne of Greenville, and Dawn (Nathan) Johnson of Greenville; grandchildren: Donjea (Tom) Revo of Ft. Thomas; Matthew (Holley) Osborne of Greenville; Sarah (Andrew) Milan of Central City; Aaron (Breanna) Bard of Glasgow; Ashley Bard of Cedar Park, TX; and Whitney Johnson of Greenville; nine great-grandchildren; sisters: Laura Gillett of Indianapolis, IN; Barbara Ford of Bremen; Phyllis (Tippy) Strader of Bremen; and brother, David (Voneta) Neal of Central City.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, KY with Bro. Joseph Strader officiating. Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented