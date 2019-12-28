HOPKINSVILLE -- Junie Dean Peterson, 87, of Hopkinsville, formerly of Greenville, died at 10:46 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Morningside Assisted Living in Hopkinsville after a lengthy illness. Junie was born April 13, 1932, in Weir, the daughter of James Melvin Parham and Maude Cornette Parham. She was the chief deputy in the PVA office in Greenville for 38 years and was a member of the Greenville Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Lendil "Pete" Peterson, in 1995.
She is survived by two nieces who were her special caretakers, Wanda Maddox of Hopkinsville and Bonnie (James) Allen of Madisonville; niece Peggy (Tom) Kitchens of Bowling Green; nephews Jim (Vickie) Parham of Island and Freddie (Marilyn) Parham of Hendersonville, Tennessee; and 13 great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Gary's Funeral Home in Greenville with Mr. Bob Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in Cherry Grove Cemetery in Weir. Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.com.
