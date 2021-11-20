LIVERMORE — Junie Hicks, 85, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at her home in Livermore. Doris June Boyken was born Dec. 30, 1935, in McLean County to the late Melvin Henry and Helen Grace Frizzell Boyken and was better known as “Junie” to both her family and friends. Junie retired as an inspector from Carhartt and was a member of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed reading, studying the Bible and watching Western shows.
In addition to her parents, Junie was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Wray Hicks.
Survivors include two sons, Dwayne Hicks (Lisa) and Wendell Hicks (Jackie), both of Livermore; two daughters, Connie Moore of Island and Carol Ann Hicks of Central City; seven grandchildren, Paula Moore Freels (Curtis Keelor), David Hicks (Cary), Heath Hicks (Ashlee), Alex Hicks (Lindsay), Caleb Hicks, Jacob Hicks and Andrew Hicks; 5 great-grandsons; two brothers, Melvin “Meldew” Boyken of Livermore and Bill Boyken of Owensboro; and a sister, Teresa Hudson of Lawrenceburg.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tony Boyken officiating. Burial will be in the Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore. Friends may visit with Junie’s family from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Junie’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Monday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Junie Hicks family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County Public Library, P.O. Box 188, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Junie at
Commented