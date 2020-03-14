HARDINSBURG — Junie Marie Hobson, 56, of Falls of Rough, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at her residence. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include sons David Ferrell and Brandon Ferrell; sisters Pearl Smallwood and Diana Fentress; brothers Jesse Smallwood, Gene Smallwood and Jr. Ray Smallwood; half-sisters Carolyn Stallings and Karen Long; and half-brother James Allgood.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg. Burial: Cook Cemetery near Custer. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.
Commented