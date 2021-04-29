Justin D. Hayes, 32, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021. He was born Aug. 14, 1988, in Owensboro to the late Ronnie Sr. and Mary Hayes. Justin was a skilled welder and most recently worked at Mechanical Maintenance and Fabrication. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and spending time with his children.
He is survived by his four children, Navaeh, Lily, Braxton and Jansen; siblings Tiffani (Victor) Wilson, Ronnie (Taylor) Hayes Jr., Casondra Hayes, Aaron Priest and Brad Skaggs; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service with limited attendance will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will take place at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family, c/o Tiffani Wilson.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented