Justin Phillip Melton, 34, of Owensboro, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. Mr. Melton was born December 8, 1987, in Muhlenberg County. He was a coal miner at Armstrong Coal and a member of New Life Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Melton, and grandmother, Shirley Laverne Lee.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Iannitello of Owensboro; children, Tanner Melton and Gracelynn Melton of Dunmor; siblings, Ashley Melton, Kelsey Iannitello, Bethany Mayfield, and Jameson Mayfield, all of Owensboro; grandparents, Homer and Nancy Joan Melton of Powderly; stepfather, Robert Mayfield; and role model, Patrick Bryan.
The funeral service will be noon Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Kevin Rice officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented