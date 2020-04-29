Jyostana Lohar, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Owensboro. She was born May 11, 1935, in Johannesburg, South Africa, to Deviben and Jivanbhai Mistry as the third of six children. As a teenager, she traveled to India with her mother and later married the late Mr. Shantilal Lohar there in 1953. Together, they raised five daughters and one son in Navsari, Gujarat, India. In 1988, she moved with her family to the United States, settling in Louisville.
Throughout her life, Jyostana was a loving mother, devoted wife and dedicated sister. She spent her life creating a warm home for her family in India and the United States, raising six children. She always offered her generous spirit and love to family, friends and anyone in need. Jyostana truly enjoyed offering joy to others with her sweet smile and kind heart. From sewing, singing and cooking to sharing her deep love of reading and writing, she touched so many lives in India and the United States. She spent the last years of her life in Owensboro with her late husband and family. She will be missed for her jovial nature, loving personality and the sincere empathy she always showed to her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Shantilal Lohar of Owensboro; her brothers, Khushalbhai, Devabhai and Bhagoobhai of Johannesburg, South Africa; and her sister, Jamunaben of Mumbai, India.
She is survived by her brother, Ishwerbhai and his wife, Neelaben; and sister-in-law Shantaben of Johannesburg, South Africa. In the United States, Mrs. Lohar is survived by her children, daughters Bharti Lad (Bharat) of Marietta, Georgia, Hina Mistry (Harish) of Louisville, Rita Prajapati (Dattatraya) of Owensboro, Nita Mistry (Sanjay) of Springfield, Ohio, and Rajul Mistry (Nilesh) of Louisville; and son Rahul Lohar (Hetal) of Louisville. She was also blessed with seven loving grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Services were held privately with family on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Tristate Hindu Temple in Newburgh, Indiana, or the Hindu Temple of Kentucky in Louisville.
