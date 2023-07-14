Kaitlyn Marie Norris, 28, of Owensboro, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 10, 2023. She was born May 24, 1995, in Austell, Georgia, and graduated from Chapel Hill High School in Douglasville, Georgia. Kaitlyn was a competitive cheerleader for 15 years. She was a U.K. basketball fan from birth. Kaitlyn provided volunteer service to Sober Living. Some of her most treasured time was spent with her brother, sister-in-law, and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Dorothy J. Mattingly, and her uncles, Joseph P. Mattingly and Bernard A. Mattingly.
She is survived by her husband, Brandon S. Norris; her mother, Rose M. Mattingly; her father, Timmy W. Martin; her stepmother, Jill Martin; her brother, William Cole Mattingly; her sister-in-law, Brittany Mattingly; her nieces, Keiara and Austyn Mattingly; her fur babies, Jazymen and Dayzee; her grandparents, William A. Mattingly, Richard Priester, and Barbara Priester; her aunts, Mary Froehlich (Danny), Stacy Mattingly (Tom Hatch), and Tonya Dixon; her uncles, David Mattingly (Cathy) and John Mattingly (Sheila Millay); her bonus aunt, Kathy Clark (Bob Clark); as well as many cousins and friends.
The funeral service for Kaitlyn will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Fr. Babu Kulathumkal officiating. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Friends of Sinners Women’s House (https://womiowensboro.com/friends-of-sinners-womens-house-shaped-by-faith/) or the Humane Society (https://owensborohumane.org).
Memories and condolences for the family of Kaitlyn Marie Norris may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented