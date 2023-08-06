GRAHAM — Kami Michelle Stobaugh, 57, of Graham, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:49 a.m. at her home. Kami was born May 1, 1966 in Greenville and was a Pharmacy Technician at Ohio County Hospital.
She is survived by her daughter, Bailey Reed; mother, Alease Stobaugh; life partner, Mark Bumgardner; step-sons, Logen Bumgarder, Travis Bumgarder and Nick Bumgardner; brother, Jeff (Lorye) Stobaugh; sister, Donna (Stewart) Curry; nephew Brody (Takaylia) Stobaugh; and great-niece Claycie Stobaugh.
Service: Noon Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
