Kanaan Drake Hawes, infant son of Allen and Kammie Hawes, was born and went to his heavenly home after a short time on Earth on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, John McGinnis.
He is survived by his parents, Allen and Kammie Hawes of Beaver Dam; two brothers, Brody and Kolton Hawes; paternal grandparents Greg and Kim Hawes of Beaver Dam; maternal grandparents Johnny and Mona Givens of Leesburg, Alabama; great-grandparents, Billy and Wanda Hawes of Beaver Dam, Wayne and Lana Taylor of Beaver Dam and Barbara McGinnis of Hokes Bluff, Alabama; uncles and aunts, Billy and Kristen Hawes, Michael Givens and Dylan and Anna Givens; and one cousin, Hadley Hawes.
Kanaan’s parents would like to give special thanks to the Labor & Delivery family at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Jayne, Brittany, Chasity, Nikki and Dr. Suzanne Rashidian.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
