DENVER, COLORADO — Karanne Marie Lloyd, 49, of Durango, Colorado, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, after a brief illness in Denver, Colorado. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio July 18, 1973, to Carol Colley Werner and Mark Robert Werner. She graduated from Austin High School in Decatur, Alabama in 1992.
Kara was a lover of life and animals, and she dearly loved her family. She was an outdoor enthusiast and loved hiking and camping.
She is survived by her husband, Levi Lloyd, and daughter, Sunshine, both of Durango, Colorado; parents, Carol and Ken Lott of Decatur, Alabama; sisters, Kym (Scott) Robbins of Owensboro and Tia (Chris) Austin of Brentwood, Tennessee; brothers, Tom (Elisabeth) Hopper of Bradenton, Florida, Tim (Katherine) Hopper of Texas City, Texas, Mark Werner of Decatur, Alabama; and Chris (Brendi) Lott of Campbellsville; along with numbers nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held with the time and the place to be announced at a later date.
She will be greatly missed.
