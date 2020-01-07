GREENVILLE -- Karen Anette Webster, 59, of Greenville, died Jan. 5, 2020, in the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Stephfon Webster; daughter Riki Beth Lynch; brother Douglas Spurlin; sister Debra Spurlin; stepmother Sue Spurlin; and step-brother Troy Piper.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gary's Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Johnson Chapel Cemetery, Hopkinsville. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
