SACRAMENTO — Karen Boyken Collings, 61, of Sacramento, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Karen Ann Boyken was born Feb. 5, 1959, in Ohio County to Johnnie Lehman and Judith Lane Miller Boyken. She was a housekeeper at Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Owensboro. Karen was preceded in death by her father, Johnnie “Red” Boyken; and by two brothers, Larry Boyken and Tim Boyken.
Survivors include her mother, Judith Boyken of Sacramento; three brothers, Kevin Boyken, John R. Boyken and James Boyken, all of Sacramento; and a sister, Amanda Hatcher (Mark) of Owensboro.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family graveside services will be held Monday at Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County, with the Rev. Ron Hampton officiating. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Karen’s family.
Karen’s graveside services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Monday.
The Karen Boyken Collings family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Karen Boyken Collings, Memorial Fund; c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
