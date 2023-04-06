Karen Denise Parker, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Apr. 3, 2023, at the Wendell Foster Campus in Owensboro. Denise was born Aug. 22, 1961, in Owensboro to Bill and Gail Davison Parker. Denise loved country music, sun tanning outside, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, all things coffee, and joking. Her family and friends were her biggest joy. Denise had a smile that was contagious and instantly brought joy to all.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Joseph Fred and Evelyn Knieriem Davison; her paternal grandparents, John and Geneva Parker; brother, Scott Parker; niece, Lauren Parker; maternal aunts, Ruth Ayer and Beverly McGlothlin; and cousins, Mark Ayer and Alan Ayer.
Survivors include her parents, Gail Parker of Plainview, Texas and Bill and Liz Parker of Lewisport; her sister, Beth (Dale) Kenney of Rockport, Indiana; her brother, Travis (Kathy) Parker of Hale Center, Texas; maternal aunt, Lola Leslie; paternal aunt, Catherine (Jack) Frohbieter; nephews, Logan Parker, Brennan Parker, Peyton Haywood, Preston Haywood, Parker Haywood, and Garin Kenney; nieces, Hadley Kenney and Ashley Hagan; cousins, Becky, Tina, LaJean, Rick, Leah, and many others; and three step-sisters and three stepbrothers.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 8, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with the burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Denise’s family will greet friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests all donations be made to the Wendell Foster Campus.
Online condolences may be left for Denise’s family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
