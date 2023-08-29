LEXINGTON — Karen Dreier Hubbard, 83, passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Lexington. She was born Aug. 24, 1939, to Leroy and Margaret Beckley Dreier in Evansville, Indiana.
Karen was a graduate of F.J. Reitz High School and Indiana University. She worked as a dental hygienist in Owensboro and was a co-owner with her husband, Bob, of Hubbard’s Ltd., a clothing business in Naples, Florida. She was an active member of Moorings Presbyterian Church in Naples, Florida and Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church in Lexington. Karen was a consistent volunteer for various causes including having served as president of the Junior League and was the chairperson for the first ever Bar-B-Que Festival in Owensboro. She was an avid and competitive tennis player, enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, and followed IU sports with her husband. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be remembered by her family and friends for her warmth, quiet generosity, captivating smile, and lively sense of humor.
Karen was predeceased by her parents; her adoring husband of 58 years, Robert (Bob) Hubbard; and her brother, Robert Dreier.
She is survived by her children, Kari Simon (Barry) of Lexington, Beth Steel (Mark) of Greensboro, Georgia, and Drew Hubbard (Simona) of Los Gatos, California; 13 grandchildren; and four great-granddaughters.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations suggested to UK Sanders-Brown Center on Aging or the charity of one’s choice.
