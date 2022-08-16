Karen E. (Ruxer) Budde, 65, of Evansville, Indiana, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born to Everette and Freida (Miller) Ruxer February 6, 1957, in Owensboro. Karen was a hard worker, a devoted wife, and a dedicated mother. She was well known for putting herself out there for anyone around her and helping in any way she could. In her free time, Karen could always be found with a good book in her hand.
Along with her parents, Karen is preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence W. Budde Jr., and siblings, Thomas Ruxer, Martie Ruxer-Boyken, and Nancy Lebold.
Karen is survived by her sons, David Budde and Shawn Budde; brother, Timothy Ruxer; honorary brother, Jesus Gonzalez; granddaughter, Lillie Budde; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home, 1800 St. George Road, Evansville, IN 47711, with the burial to follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Chemo Buddies of Evansville, Indiana or Little Brook Farm in Old Chatham, New York.
