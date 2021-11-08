Karen Eileen Pickett DeSosa, 71, passed from this life to her heavenly home on August 17, 2021, at Riverside Manor in Calhoun. She was born in Springfield, Vermont, on July 7, 1950, to (COL.) Edward Francis Pickett and Grace Archambault Pickett who predeceased her.
Karen was a 1968 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy, Maple Mount. She retired from the State of California Southeast Regional Occupational Program. Karen was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church, an Associate of Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, Maple Mount, and a member of the Daughters of Isabella.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, (LTC) David Henry Pickett; brother, (SSGT) Edward Francis Pickett, Jr.; and sisters, Anne Marie Pickett and Kristin Pickett Foulke.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Colella, Cutler Bay, Florida; son, Juan Martin DeSosa III, Orlando, Florida; and granddaughter, Samantha Elizabeth Colella, Cutler Bay, Florida; and sisters, Ellen Rajewski, Sun City, Arizona, and Rosemary DeCoursey, Mesa, Arisona; and brother, Robert Anthony Pickett, Owensboro; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m., CST on November 10, 2021, at Immaculate Catholic Church, Owensboro. At that time, the Mass may be viewed at the website www.immaculateparish.org. Burial will be in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Orange, California, sharing the plot with her sisters, Ann and Kristin.
Condolences may be made in Karen’s name to Immaculate Catholic Church, 2516 Christie Place, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
