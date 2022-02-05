GREENVILLE — Karen Elaine Dunn, 86, of Greenville passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Born August 31, 1935 in Dunmor, she was the daughter of the late Christine Perkins and Lawrence Allison. She attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Central City. Karen enjoyed cooking, gardening, and interior decorating. Friends, family, and neighbors would drive far and wide to admire her flower garden and enjoy a home-cooked meal that always included dessert.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Ray Dunn; daughter, Sidney Rene Dunn Smith; brothers, Edgar Allison and David Allison; and sister, Anne Horrell.
Survivors include her children, Pamela (David) Wyndham and Jeff (Leah) Dunn, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Roger (Haley Bruce of Dallas, Texas, Angela Christine Cooner of Forth Worth, Texas, Rhiannon (Jesse) Pointer of Greenville, Sean Chelsea Alexander and Kirk (Sarah) Alexander of Greenville, Tennessee; six great-grandchildren; sister, Gracie Brown; and son-in-law, Steve Smith of Madisonville.
Memorial services will be given by Brother Steve Sith over Zoom at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, meeting ID: 8837137 7179, passcode: 350797.
