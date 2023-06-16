HOPKINSVILLE — Karen Hudson, 75, of Hopkinsville, died at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2023, at her residence. A native of Ohio County, she was born July 31, 1947, the daughter of the late Roy Franklin Hudson and Corene Humphrey Hudson. She was a retired high school English teacher who taught at Warren East High School and Butler County High School.
Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia Brame and her husband, Charles Goldthwaite, and Courtney Brame and her husband, Travis Blake, both of Nashville, Tennessee; her sisters, Deborrah Allen and her husband, Jim, of Bowling Green, and Gretta Looft and her husband, Jim, of Shelbyville, Illinois; her grandchildren, Sophia, Aurora, Ivy, and Erin; and her nieces, Jamie Allen-Pile, Leslie Allen, Lorri Batty, Corri Archuletta, and Kathryn Looft.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. A private burial will take place in Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery in Livermore. Visitation is 2 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
