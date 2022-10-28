Karen “Kate” Carbon, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro to Ledward Acton Sr. and Thelma Acton.
Karen was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Pettit. She loved spending time with her three boys, her dog, Luke, and her family. She loved watching soap operas, the Cooking Channel, and game shows. She enjoyed shopping and loved being a helping hand to anyone in need.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Yardley Acton.
Left to cherish her memories are her three sons, Lionel Carbon Jr., London Carbon, and Logan Carbon; two sisters, Sabrina Russell and Deborah Acton; three brothers, Ledward Acton Jr., Danny Acton, and Anthony Acton; lifetime partner and father of her three children, Lionel Carbon Sr.; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The burial will follow at Pleasant Point Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
