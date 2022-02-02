Karen Lam McIntire, 84, passed away on February 1, 2022, at her home in Woodbury, Minnesota. She was born in Anna, Illinois. She was the wife of Hillman McIntire and the daughter of Howard and Vertis Lam, all deceased.
She lived in Anna and Metropolis, Illinois, Owensboro, and Sugar Hill, Georgia before moving to Minnesota. As a retired educator, her most precious memories were teaching elementary students. She taught remedial reading, Head Start, and helped new Vietnamese immigrants learn English while in Owensboro. In 1986, First Lady Barbara Bush presented her a national award for “bringing the joy of reading to children” via the Reading is Fundamental program.
Survivors include a son, Kevin McIntire of Roswell, Georgia; a daughter, Lynnette McIntire of St Paul, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Michelle McIntire of Stamford, Connecticut and Cynthia Sawchuk of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews, including Steve (Jene) O’Neal of Owensboro.
A memorial service will be held in the spring at Roseville Cemetery in Marion, Illinois.
The family would like to thank the staff at Stonecrest Senior Community in Woodbury, Minnesota, and Our Lady of Peace Hospice for their support in recent months.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St Paul, Minnesota.
